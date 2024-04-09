Assam: Official of flying squad Jayanta Kro, killed in road mishap

NAGAON: Jayanta Kro, an assistant engineer of Kathiatoli Development Block and currently appointed as an officer of a flying squad team for upcoming Lok Sabha Polls in the district was killed in a tragic road mishap on NH 37 near Hanhchora Boraligaon village under Samaguri PS while he was on duty early on Monday morning. Besides, three others appointed as flying squad were also seriously injured in the tragic incident, sources added.

Sources claimed that the incident took place while a TATA Maximo car in which the deceased and his team were coming, hit on a parking truck near Hanhchora Boraligaon village.

The deceased Jayanta Kro and his other teammates identified as Dipankar Das, Mojidul Islam and a camera person were rescued immediately right after the incident by local Samaguri police and sent all of them to a Nagaon based local hospital in critical condition where the on-duty doctor declared Jayanta Kro as brought dead.

Significantly, the driver and his helper of the parking truck, fled away from the scene soon after the incident.

