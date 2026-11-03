Assam: Youth Dies as Ambulance Fails to Reach Village Due to Dilapidated Road

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Tension and grief gripped Bilarpar village under Baghara Gaon Panchayat in the Mayong Development Block of Morigaon district on Monday after a youth allegedly died while being transported to a hospital on a handcart due to the poor condition of the village road.

According to residents, the critically ill youth had to be carried for nearly one kilometre on a handcart because an ambulance could not reach the village. The road connecting the village is reportedly in such a dilapidated condition that emergency vehicles are unable to pass through it. The youth allegedly died on the way before he could receive medical treatment. The incident sparked outrage among villagers, who accused the authorities of years of neglect despite repeated promises of development. A local woman alleged that road repair work began only after the youth’s death, describing it as ‘locking the stable door after the horse has bolted.’

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