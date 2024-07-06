Assam Officials Assess Progress of Immigration Checkpost Near Indo-Bhutan Border

GORESWAR : Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Political Department, Government of Assam, Shri Ajay Tiwari IAS visited Darranga on Friday along with Shri Biswajit Pegu, IAS, Secretary, Home and Political Department, Government of Assam, to assess the progress of the Immigration Checkpost set to be inaugurated soon near the Indo-Bhutan border.

The Additional Chief Secretary chaired an elaborate discussion and meeting with several officials, including Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati, ACS, District Commissioner, Tamulpur, Diganta Kumar Choudhury, APS, Superintendent of Police, Tamulpur; Hemashri Khanikar, ACS, ADC, Tamulpur, Elima Kandulna, ALRS, CO, Tamulpur; Arunima Kakaty, ACS, AC, Tamulpur; representatives from the SSB and IB, Executive Engineer from the concerned PWD and other stakeholders.

During their visit, the officers also inspected the border gate at Darrangamela and the Land Customs Station at Darrangamela and adjacent areas to evaluate its potential for future upgrade to an Integrated Check Post.

