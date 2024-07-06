Assam: Over 362 villages affected by floods in Kamrup district

PALASBARI: Flood situation in Kamrup district has improved but the flood water of the Brahmaputra has been flowing over 55 cm above the Danger Level at Panikhaiti in Palasbari LAC in Kamrup district today and that most of the flood prone villages of Palasbari , Goroimari, Chamaria, Nagarbera and Hajo Revenue Circles in Kamrup district are still reeling under flood. According to a press release issued by office of the Kamrup District Commissioner, 362 villages of the district have been affected by the flood.

Sources said thousands of families of villages namely Bardia, Dakshin Bhatkhowadia, Sengratari, Baniapara , Biturtari , Pagladia , Kalardia ,Charaimari, Bhurakata, etc. under Palasbari Revenue Circle in Kamrup district have been reeling under flood as the flood water has reached the roof tops of the houses in those villages. Besides , several villages such as Futuri , Bartari, Simina , Guimara, Panikhaiti, Dakhala , Satrapara etc under Palasbari LAC has also been partially inundated.

Several villages namely Sengratari, Kalardia, Charaimari, Bhurakata, Dakshin Bhatkhowadia, etc. under Palasbari LAC have completely become marooned as those villages have been located in islands of the Brahmaputra river and Government has not launched rescue operations till the filing of this report.

"Over two thousand of cattle and over 400 people have been taking shelter at Bhurakata village Highland Camp but not a single beg of animal feeds and relief items have been reached to the camp till 2 pm today," said Abdur Rahim, an inmate of the camp.

An inmate of the (Bhurakata) camp, Yaad Ali told this correspondent over telephone that inmates of the camp have been living under open sky and they have been wetting last night in incessant rain.

"We require turpoline, relief, medicines, fodder but nothing reached to us. Besides, not a single Government officers have so far been visiting the camp," alleged Yaad Ali of the Bhurakata camp.

Block Veterinary Officer, Chayani-Borduar Block, Dr. Namita Goswami has said that 2600 begs of animal feeds have been sent for distribution among the flood ravaged cattle rearers under Palasbari Revenue Circle but it is alleged that many cattle rearers have not so received the animal feeds for their cattle.

Palasbari MLA, Hemanga Thakuria, Guwahati Lok Sabha MP, Bijuli Kalita Medhi has on July 4 visited some of the affected villages of Palasbari LAC in Kamrup district.

In Goroimari Revenue Circle, over 42 villages namely Balagaon No. 1 ,Balagaon No 2 , Batahidia, Saralpara , Koltuli, Maghuwa, Debiduba, Salmara, Duramari, Bhakuawamari , Khetrapara , Nayapara, Koraibil, etc have been still remaining under water of the Brahmaputra river and hundreds of families of those villages have become marooned as those villages are located in the islands of the Brahmaputra river and surface communications have been cut off in those villages.

Flood of the Brahmaputra river have also created havoc in over 60 villages under Chamaria LAC and hundreds of families of those villages (under Chamaria LAC) have become marooned and reeling under flood. Many villages in Chamaria Revenue Circle are located in islands of the Brahmaputra river creating further tension among the affected families.

"Flood water of the Brahmaputra river is also flowing 50-60 cm above the danger mark in the villages namely Panikhaiti, Polimangal, Saru Arikati, Lakhipur, Lutoridiya , Luturadiya NC, Kamalapur, Rangapani, Tupamari etc. under Chamaria LAC and large number of livestock have also been reportedly drawn in the flood ," said some of the affected villagers.

"Critical bridge at Garohisa in between Chenimari and Nagarbera in Boko LAC in Kamrup district has also been washed away by the erosion of the Brahmaputra river," said Amal Das of Nagarbera.

"Over 20 villages namely Nagarbera, Mallibari, Jamlai, Pijupara, Hekera etc under Nagarbera Revenue Circle in Kamrup district have also been remaining inundated," said Amal Das of Pijupara in Chamaria LAC.

Over 98 villages under Hajo LAC have also been inundated by the flood water. Flood water is also flowing above danger mark in almost all villages namely Siyalmari , Borchar ,Gaoburapam, Hardia Pam, Patani, Halogaon, Khetrihardia, Dokonia, Sowansha, Soniadi, Doletola etc villages under Hajo LAC in Kamrup district creating panic to the families .

Sources said over 20 villages including Kurihamari, Laopara etc villages under Barkhetri LAC in Nalbari district have also been remaining under water.

Sources said that Government has provided fodders to the affected villages of Kamrup district but villagers have been demanding more bulk of fodder to feed over 50000 cattle of the district. Many standing crops including vegetable crops have been destroyed in the flood.

