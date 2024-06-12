Assam: Oldest Sri Sri Sitala Maa Puja Organized at Sitala Mandir in Demow Chariali

DEMOW: The Sri Sri Sitala Maa Puja was organized on Tuesday in the Sitala Mandir premises which is situated in Demow Chariali near NH-37 Road. The Sri Sri Sitala Maa Puja is the oldest Sitala Puja in the entire Demow area. On Tuesday morning, the Puja started with Kalash Yatra, after which the Kalash was kept near Sitala idol. The Sitala Puja started with rituals with Jaagya, Aarti, and Anjali. Many devotees came from various places to offer prayers and seek blessings from Goddess Sitala. In the evening, prasad along with khichdi were distributed among the devotees. Sukumar Mukherjee performed the Sitala Puja.

