Assam: ONE BITE fast food outlet in Digboi under scanner after staff allegations

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Fast food outlet ONE BITE in Digboi has come under the scanner following a series of serious allegations made by one of its own staff members, Rahul Debnath, before local media and the police.

Speaking to members of the Digboi Journalists’ Union on Monday, Debnath alleged that the proprietor of the outlet, Dipak Jaiswal, was running the food unit under unhygienic and unsafe conditions. According to Debnath, food was allegedly prepared in an extremely unclean environment, posing serious health risks to customers.

Debnath further claimed that he and a kitchen helper were allegedly forced to perform unhygienic cleaning work at the restaurant under pressure, creating a climate of fear and mental stress. He has reportedly lodged a formal complaint (FIR) at the Digboi police station detailing these allegations.

In his statement to the police, Debnath also alleged that he was denied his rightful wages despite repeated assurances by the management and that he was finally compelled to seek police intervention to recover his salary. Adding to the seriousness of the complaint, Debnath stated that despite being unwell, he was allegedly forced to work. “I was sick, but the owner came to my house at DPS Road on Sunday and, ignoring my health condition, took me to work in his vehicle,” he alleged.

The controversy has further deepened due to the history of the premises where the outlet is currently operating. Earlier, the same location reportedly housed a restaurant-cum-lodge named D’Lite, which had come under public scrutiny following an alleged incident involving students of a nursing institution and outsiders. That incident had reportedly led to the cancellation of the trade licence by the Digboi Municipal Board. The re-issuance of a trade licence to a new outlet operating under the name ONE BITE at the same premises and holding number has now raised serious questions. Officials of the Digboi Municipal Board themselves have expressed surprise over the matter.

Speaking to reporters, a senior official of the Digboi Municipal Board stated, “We are not aware how the trade licence was obtained. The proprietor of the earlier establishment still has long-pending municipal dues unpaid for several years. As per our norms, we do not issue trade licences to defaulters.” When contacted for his response, the proprietor of ONE BITE, Dipak Jaiswal, denied all the allegations made by the staff member and stated that he had legally procured the licence to operate the ONE BITE franchise in the year 2023.

Pertinent questions have also been raised regarding the marketing and operational standards of the ONE BITE franchise, particularly on whether the brand has established and enforced adequate standards for hygiene, safety, and ethical business practices across the state and the country. Concerns have been voiced over whether the company maintains uniform quality control and monitoring mechanisms for outlets operating under its name.

Local citizens and civil society groups have now demanded a thorough investigation by the Department for Food and Safety, Labour Commissioner, and municipal authorities into the hygiene standards, employees, and licensing process of the outlet.

