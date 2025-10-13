Assam: Specially-Abled Trio from Sivsagar Launches Fast Food Stall, Inspires Community with Determination

Sivsagar: In an inspiring tale of resilience and entrepreneurship, three specially-abled young men from Assam Santosh Kumar Das and Shobha De from Sivsagar, and Bhaskarjyoti Rajkhowa from Golaghat have turned adversity into opportunity by launching their own fast food stall, aptly named “Quick Bites with Deaf.”

Despite being hearing-impaired, the trio refused to let their disability dictate their future. Facing repeated challenges in securing conventional jobs despite being qualified, they decided to create their own path to independence. Pooling their resources and skills, they set up the fast food stall, which now serves a variety of delicious snacks and has quickly gained popularity among locals.

Their story has touched hearts across the community, with many praising their courage and work ethic. “We wanted to prove that being differently-abled should never mean being dependent. With teamwork and support, anyone can build their own success,” said one of the stall owners through sign-assisted communication.

Backed by their families and well-wishers, the three friends manage daily operations efficiently from cooking to serving customers all while promoting the message of self-reliance, inclusivity, and dignity of labour.

Local residents have lauded the initiative, describing it as a symbol of hope for others facing similar struggles. The trio’s venture is not just a business success but also a powerful reminder that true ability lies in determination and willpower, not physical perfection.

Their journey continues to inspire people across Assam, shining light on the possibilities that open up when communities empower and support specially-abled individuals to lead fulfilling, independent lives.