Assam: One cattle thief held as thefts continue in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: After a brief lull, gangs of cattle thieves have become active again in the Bokakhat sub-division, causing sleepless nights for the general public. On Wednesday night, two cows belonging to Sunil Kakati of Dhodang village in Numaligarh and one cow belonging to Deepak Baruah were stolen from their cowsheds. A calf was left behind at Kakati's house.

On Tuesday night, with the help of local residents, Bokakhat police apprehended a cattle thief who had come in a luxury vehicle to steal cattle. Amid frequent incidents of cattle theft across the state, on Tuesday night, a four-member gang of cattle thieves arrived in a Toyota Glanza bearing registration number AS01GP1396 and attempted to load a cow stolen from a cowshed in Sapjuri Bangali village, Bokakhat. As the thieves were loading the cow into the vehicle, the house owner raised an alarm. The four thieves abandoned the cow and fled the spot in the vehicle. The house owner chased the vehicle and informed the Bokakhat police.

At the same time, after another theft of cattle from the cowshed of Ramen Bora at Garmur, Bokakhat, the house owner informed the police, following which the Bokakhat police launched a search operation. Upon receiving information from the residents of Sapjuri that the thieves' vehicle was being chased, Bokakhat police alerted the Kohora police outpost and instructed them to intercept the vehicle. Acting on this, Kohora police set up checks on the highway. Meanwhile, the thieves' vehicle, speeding along the highway, spotted the police ahead at Kohora and attempted to turn back towards Bokakhat at high speed. In the process, it rammed into a truck parked on the road at Durgapur, Kohora, and came to a halt. Police from Kohora and Bokakhat, who reached the spot, detained one person from the vehicle, while the remaining three fled the scene taking advantage of the darkness.

