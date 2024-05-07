Assam: One child dies of swine flu in Hailakandi

Silchar: An infant in Hailakandi died of swine flu while another five cases of H1N1 infection had been detected in Cachar district. Health departments of both the districts had confirmed the reports. Maintaining that there was no outbreak of swine flu, the health officials asked all the local centres to keep strict vigil to notice further such case. A high alert had been raised in both the districts.

Farhana Khanom, a 18-month-old child died on Saturday night at Syedpur under Lala Block Health Centre in Hailakandi district. The child was diagnosed with pneumonia. Blood sample of Farhana was sent to the Silchar Medical College Hospital where the presence of H1N1, H3N2 viruses were detected. Dr K T S Rongmei, the District Immunisation Officer of Hailakandi confirmed the death of the child by swine flu. Blood samples of the family members of the deceased child were collected. Further two health workers were deputed at Syedpur to collect more blood samples, Dr Rongmei said. However, he ruled out any outbreak of swine flu as there was no pig farm or poultry in the locality. Hailakandi District Commissioner Nisarg Hivare said, there was no such outbreak of swine flu as the veterinary department had informed him that there was no pig farm in the area. It is to be noted that swine flu spreads by direct contact with infected pigs and droplets created when the infected person coughs, sneezes or even talks.

Meanwhile, in Cachar district, at least five cases of swine flu had been detected in the last few days. Presently four active cases of patients infected by swine flu were undergoing treatment at the SMCH. Sources said, apart from a 13 year old patient, all the other four infected were aged between 3 to 5 months. Dr Ashutosh Barman, the Joint Director of Health, Cachar said, they had circulated instruction to all the block PHCs to report any such cases in their respective localities. Dr Bhaskar Gupta, the SMCH principal said, five children with symptoms of pneumonia were admitted in their hospital. On investigation, they were detected with swine flu, a viral disease. There was nothing to panic, Dr Gupta added.

