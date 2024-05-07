Dibrugarh: 70-year-old’s house swept away due to erosion but he held onto his radio set

DIBRUGARH: The house of a 70-year-old man, Surya Kumar Bora of Mohanaghat area, Dibrugarh was washed away in Brahmaputra due to erosion. But still he couldn’t let go off his radio set which has been in his posession for the last 58 years.

Most of the time he could be seen holding the radio set and looking at the mighty Brahmaputra. Even when his house swept away, he remained upbeat and at ease. Bora is unable to be without his radio set even for a brief while due to his intense attachment to it.

“My house was washed away in the recent erosion. After several years of living here, the rampaging erosion has completely destroyed everything we owned. I've been glued to the radio for the past 58 years, listening to upbeat music and daily news updates. Since I began farming, I have become accustomed to listening to the radio, and I cannot break the habit,” said Surya Kumar Bora.

He said, “When I am sad, I listen to the radio which gives me positivity. When I started cultivation, I took the radio with me and from then it became a part of my life.”

At least five houses were washed away in the Brahmaputra due to the recent erosion in Mohanaghat area. In 2020, due to massive erosion a total of six houses were washed away in the Mohanaghat area.

Erosion in Dibrugarh started mainly after the earthquake of August 15, 1950, which left many parts of the state devastated. As the river-bed rose significantly, many parts of the town were affected because of heavy erosion.

The erosion was so devastating that the then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had rushed to Dibrugarh to take stock of the situation. Recently, Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan inaugurated Rs 75 crore protection scheme in Mohanaghat area of Dibrugarh. The work has already been started. It needs to be mentioned here that Dibrugarh needs permanent solution to combat to river erosion.

