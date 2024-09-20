Assam: One-Day Workshop on Oak Tasar Silk Production Held in Haflong Under Theme 'From Forest to Fabric'

Haflong: With the theme “From Forest to Fabric”, a one-day workshop on “Oak Tasar Silk Production’ was successfully organized at the District Library Auditorium, Haflong on Wednesday.

The workshop was conducted by the Central Muga Eri Research & Training Institute (CMER&T). Central Silk Board, in collaboration with the Department of Sericulture, Government of Assam.

The event was graced by Debolal Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member, North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, as the chief guest. Nandita Gorlosa, Cabinet Minister, Government of Assam, attended as the guest of honour. Other key dignitaries included Mobet Hojai, chairman, NCHAC, Probita Jahari, Executive Member, senior scientists and officials from Central Muga Eri Research Training Institute, Central Silk Board, Jorhat Assam and State Sericulture department of Assam and Nagaland and over 70 participants associated with the sericulture sector in Dima Hasao. Speaking on the occasion chief guest Gorlosa, assured all possible help to the Sericulture department to encourage the farmers while guest of honour Nandita Gorlosa discussed about the potentiality of sericulture in Dima Hasao and appealed both the farmers and department to encourage and impart proper training to the farmers to enhance their livelihood.

As key person chairman Hojai also dwelt in brief about one of the oldest government departments that is the sericulture department in Dima Hasao and its prosperous future and requested the officials to take initiative in promoting sericulture in Dima Hasao.

The event was organized to celebrate the 75th Platinum Jubilee of the Central Silk Board and marked a significant first step in the region toward fulfilling the India @2047 vision, aiming to enhance silk quality and yield by fostering collaboration, encouraging innovation, and implementing actionable solutions to strengthen the sericulture industry. This workshop intended to explore innovative strategies for enhancing Oak Tasar silk production, particularly in the sub-Himalayan belt from Manipur to Northwest India, with a focus on the natural oak forests of Dima Hasao.

The event facilitated knowledge-sharing on advanced sericulture technologies, sustainable silkworm rearing practices, and post-cocoon processing techniques to improve silk quality and yield. The workshop emphasized the role of Oak Tasar sericulture in generating sustainable livelihoods, particularly for beneficiaries in Dima Hasao, while contributing to the overall economic growth of the state. The event concluded with a call for continued collaboration between stakeholders to strengthen Assam’s silk industry and enhance its global presence.

