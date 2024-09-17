Dima Hasao Autonomous Council CEM Debolal Gorlosa inaugurates developmental works and projects in Mahur constituency

Haflong: Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa inaugurated various development works and projects in Mahur constituency on Monday.

CEM Gorlosa was accompanied by Mohet Hojai, Chairman DHAC, Ngulminlal Lienthang, Deputy Chairman, Probita Johori, EM, Donpainon Thasen EM, Samuel Hen Changsan EM, Zosumthang Hmar EM and GBs of Mahur constituency.

The development projects included bridge at Pura, Co-operative Society multi-storage building at Mahur bazar, meat market shed at Mahur bazar, Sengya Sambhudhan Phonglo Electric shop at Mahur bazar, Mahur Constituency Development Committee (CDC) Bhawan and foundation stone of 30 bedded Hospital building and 3 new sub-centres was also laid.

This was followed by a meeting wherein CEM Gorlosa, Chairman Hojai and EM Probita Johori addressed the gatherings and explained how the present Dima Hasao Autonomous Council and its team of councillors is committed for the overall development of the district and its people. They also assured that they will not leave any stone unturned to make Dima Hasao one of the best districts of Assam.

Also Read: ATSA Protests Against Prepaid Smart Meters in Lakhimpur, Submits Memorandum to Assam CM

Also watch: