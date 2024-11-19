Assam: One dies in road accident in Golaghat

A Correspondent

Golaghat: A road accident near the Mahima Kakdonga bridge in Golaghat took place on Sunday night where a scooty rider died on the way to the hospital.

As per information, a scooty rider was killed after being hit by an ECO van. The deceased has been identified as Bharat Pathak, resident of Village Napamua Teliapatty. An ECO Van bearing registration number AS-05N 9568 first hit the scooty bearing number ED AS-03X-6129 from the front when the scooty rider fell on the road. However, another Eco Van with the number AS-05N-6007 took the scooty rider away. As a result, the man died on the way to the hospital. Later police reached the spot and seized the two ECO vans and sent the deceased to the hospital for postmortem.

