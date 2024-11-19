Assam: Search operation going on to cage stray Royal Bengal tiger in Mangaldai

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: The marginal village farmer Omar Ali (35), injured in the attack of a stray Royal Bengal Tiger on Sunday, has succumbed to his injuries at Guwahati Medical College Hospital on Sunday evening. A full-grown Royal Bengal Tiger straying out of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONPTR) had caused serious injuries to rural farmer Omar Ali of village Badali Borali gaon under Shyampur Police Station in Darrang district in broad daylight on Sunday while he was reaping the harvest in a paddy field.

A sense of deep panic and fear has gripped the areas along the river Brahmaputra as the tiger has reportedly been roaming freely in the area, taking cover in maize and paddy fields.

The police and forest officials have been taking all measures either to trap it or to drive it back to ONPTR. According to the latest information, the tiger has been spotted near the western boundary of ONPTR, and it is expected that the tiger would make his return way to the park. The same tiger earlier on November 8 had attacked a village woman of village Garapori under Dhula Police Station.

Talking to The Sentinel Divisional Forest Officer of Mangaldai Wildlife Division, Pradipta Barua said the forest department would provide an amount of Rs 4 lakh as the ex gratia relief to the next of kin of the deceased killed by the tiger after observing all formalities.

