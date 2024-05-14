Foundation stone of mini park laid by Lions Club, Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: Lions Club, Kokrajhar on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a mini park in Kokrajhar town. The foundation stone of the park was laid by District Governor of the district 322 G- Lion Nirmal Bhura in the presence of GET Co-ordinator Lion Sujit Bakharedia, ZC ( Elect) Mohit Nahata, club president Lion Raju Barman, club president (Elect) Lion Sanjay Tiwari, Secretary Lion Pranesh Debnath, VP Lion Dr. Zunikar Ali, Past VP Lion Monalisha Sharma and the members of Lions club of Greater Kokrajhar. The foundation stone was followed by the inauguration of the free wheel chair bank for the public by District Governor Lion Nirmal Bhura and GET Co-ordinator Lion Sujit Bakharedia. This wheel chair bank will help the needy people with temporary service of wheel chair collection and have to be returned on completion of the purpose.

