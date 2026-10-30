Assam: One Injured in Dumper Collision in Numaligarh

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A motorcyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a tanker at around 11 am on Thursday on National Highway 39 near Baba Than in Numaligarh, under the jurisdiction of Numaligarh police station.

The injured youth was riding a new motorcycle without a number plate when the tanker struck him. The tanker driver managed to flee the scene after the accident. The injured youth has been identified as Pronoy Hazarika of Rajabari.

Several people have lost their lives in Numaligarh due to the reckless driving of dumper truck drivers. Meanwhile, the Golaghat District Transport Officer has seized several dumpers found transporting overloaded loads.

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