Assam: Two cops of Morigaon district lauded for their bravery

Morigaon: Two cops of Morigaon district were praised for performing a daring act while on election duty in Uttar Pradesh. The state police department is proud of them for handling a dangerous rescue operation while a mother committed suicide from the Ganga bridge by holding her small child in her arms.

When officers Indeswar Medhi and Kashyap Deka of the 10th Assam Police Battalian saw the woman committing suicide, they instantly leaped into the Ganga River to save her and her small child. The officers had gone to the river for a dip with coworkers after finishing their LS poll duty. The head of the Assam Police has been graciously raised in the national context by the 10th Battalion of the Assam Police, Kahilipara, Guwahati, Indreswar Medhi of Rajagaon, Morigaon town, and Kashyap Deka of Ghagua Kalbari in the district.

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Risking their lives, Indeswar Medhi from Rajagaon and Kashyap Deka from Ghagua Kalbari village in Morigaon district carried out a daring deed. Afterwards, the mother and kid were handed over to the neighbourhood police station. The local government honoured these two courageous Assam Police officers for saving two lives, and their actions were widely recognised throughout the state of Uttar Pradesh. The two Assamese police officers from the 10th Police Battalion have brought honour to the Assam Police.

