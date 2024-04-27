Meet on Road Safety held in Golaghat district

GOLAGHAT: A meeting of the Road Safety Committee of Golaghat district was held under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Dr P Uday Praveen in the district commissioner’s office conference hall recently.

At the outset of the meeting, District Commissioner Dr P Uday Praveen thanked everyone present for their cooperation in holding the recent elections. The meeting discussed the issues of accidents that took place in the last month. The Commissioner urged the concerned departments to prepare reports in case of taking appropriate action due to frequent accidents in the district and directed them to take necessary steps to prevent such accidents. District Superintendent of Police Rajen Singh also gave his views on road safety measures in the meeting.

The District Commissioner requested all the departments concerned to submit a report at the earliest regarding the measures taken in the earlier minutes. Repair of potholes on roads, drainage, dumper entry and other important safety issues were discussed in the meeting. The meeting was attended by District Transport Officer Montu Kumar Das along with officials of other departments.

