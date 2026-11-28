A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A man named Toki Baraik was killed in a wild elephant attack on Friday at No. 5 Rangbong, in the vicinity of Numaligarh. For the past several days, a large herd of wild elephants had been roaming through roads, agricultural fields, and tea gardens in the area.

Amid this situation, another tragic incident occurred. The man was attacked and killed by a wild elephant at night inside a private tea garden. The incident came to light only around noon on Friday.

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