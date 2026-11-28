A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: With a renewed focus on strengthening maternal healthcare services and ensuring institutional preparedness, Morigaon district on Friday stepped up its preparedness for the Zero Maternal Mortality Week, scheduled from December 10 to 16, 2026, with a readiness meeting held at Kalabithika Hall.

The meeting was convened in pursuance of the directions issued during a video conference chaired by the Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education & Research, Government of Assam, Ashok Singhal. It was chaired by the District Commissioner, Morigaon, Anamika Tewari.

The deliberations focused on translating the Zero Maternal Mortality Week Initiative into coordinated, ground-level action, with emphasis on institutional preparedness, timely identification of high-risk pregnancies, prompt referral, and emergency obstetric care.Morigaon holds a readiness meeting ahead of Zero Maternal Mortality Week, focusing on high-risk pregnancies, referrals and emergency care.

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