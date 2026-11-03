Assam News

Assam: ONGC Refutes Claims of Involvement in Namti Controlled Blast

ONGC Assam Asset denied involvement in the controlled detonator-disposal blast in Sivasagar’s Namti area, calling reports linking it to the incident misleading.
ONGC CSR
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OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Assam Asset, has categorically denied any involvement in the recent controlled blast carried out for the disposal of detonators in the Namti area of Sivasagar district.

In a press release issued by Corporate Communications, ONGC, Assam Asset on Monday, ONGC Assam Asset clarified that it neither undertook nor participated in the operation and had no involvement whatsoever in the controlled blast. The organisation termed some media reports linking it to the incident as factually incorrect and misleading.

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denies role
Namti Controlled Blast