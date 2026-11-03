Assam: ONGC Refutes Claims of Involvement in Namti Controlled Blast

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Assam Asset, has categorically denied any involvement in the recent controlled blast carried out for the disposal of detonators in the Namti area of Sivasagar district.

In a press release issued by Corporate Communications, ONGC, Assam Asset on Monday, ONGC Assam Asset clarified that it neither undertook nor participated in the operation and had no involvement whatsoever in the controlled blast. The organisation termed some media reports linking it to the incident as factually incorrect and misleading.

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