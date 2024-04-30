Assam: Souvenir ‘Swarnavat’ released in Sivasagar District

GAURISAGAR: “The curriculum in today's schools is exquisite, and the children are clearly talented and curious. One issue that concerns me much is the increase of discontent that I observe at colleges and schools,” Dr. Malini, a prominent writer and retired scientist of North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEST) said in Jorhat while inaugurating the open session of Golden Jubilee Samarooh of Silpukhuri High School, Hatighuli in Gaurisagar under Sivasagar district which begins from Saturday with a two day long programme.

Addressing to the gathering, the researcher of “Ramayana” literature said, “The primary cause of the problem that is frequently observed in today’s schools and institutions is a lack of spiritual knowledge. I am not saying about religious knowledge. Spiritual knowledge means the knowledge of humanity. Love, kindness, forgiveness, altruism, success , desire, unity are these spiritual knowledge. There can be a difference between a spiritual person and a religious person. The spiritual person may never go to temple, mosque, church but he will do what is good for the society. They don’t do anything that has an adverse impact on society. I am not saying that the religious man will do something that will adversely affect society but the religious man depends on tradition.”

Dr. Malini also told the students that effort is necessary for any success. There’s no short way to success and wealth, she remarked. Incidentally, the great scientist Alfred Nobel left behind a reputation for donating all his earnings to the benefit of society. She also said that the students should study the textbooks and always be aware of the literature, culture and current. The whole meeting was anchored by Assistant Teacher Sasanka Nath and welcomed speech was delivered by Jivamoni Nath, president of the Golden Jubilee Celebration Committee.

Dr. Manjit Gogoi, principal of Jhanji Hem Nath Sarma College, Dr. Ranjit Kumar Barua, principal of Dikhowmukh College and Keshab Deori, president of Sivasagar District High School Teachers Association took part as a guest of honour. They also gave a brief overview of the new National Education Policy-2020.

Earlier that in the meeting the souvenir “Swarnavat”, published and edited by Sasanka Nath was unveiled by Pranjit Saikia, Deputy Inspector of schools Sivasagar.

