Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma campaigns for AGP candidate Jabed Islam

DHUBRI: Three consecutive election rallies by Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma in Agomoni, Bilasipara and Dhubri for AGP candidate, Jabed Islam drew huge crowd in the minority dominated 2 no Dhubri Parliamentary Constituency on Thursday.

Sarma enthralled the participants on the audio tune of “Aaku ebar Modi Sarkar” (Once Again Modi Government) and went on to criticize AIUDF chief and sitting MP Badruddin Ajmal and Congress candidate, Rockybul Hussain.

While addressing poll rally here at Raja Prabhat Chandra Barua Maidan, Sarma said that neither Congress nor AIUDF has their government in Dispur and Delhi, so how could they fullfill the hopes and aspirations of the people living in the western most part of Assam.

People of Dhubri Lok Sabha Constituency lost 15 precious years by voting Ajmal who did absolutely nothing for the people of Dhubri as in fact he had no power to do any good to the people, so why should people vote for such candidate.

“On the other hand BJP led government at the Centre and State opened the flood gate of development schemes and all-round development for the people like Ayushman Bharat, Orunodoi, Annapurna, Ujjawala, Jaljivan etc for socio-economic uplift and is soon going to launch Lakhpati Baideo for women and Atmanirvar Bharat for youth wherein a woman will get Rs 10,000 as first installment then Rs 25,000 /- in second installment,” Sarma promised. Sarma further said that in Atmanirvar Bharat scheme youths would be given Rs. 2 lakhs to start any income generating activities.

Himanta also said that he had already fulfilled his promise for providing one lakh job to the youth and in this year, he would provide 50,000 more job to the youths.

Sarma called upon the parents of HSLC and HS passed candidates to get admission in the colleges as State government has made admission totally free in HS for all the students who would get Rs 10,000 each year while studying degree would get Rs. 15,000 and Rs 25,000 while studying in University.

Sarma in his 45-minute speech made a fervant appeal to the people to send AGP candidate Jabed Islam to Delhi by huge margin of votes on the symbol of elephant.

