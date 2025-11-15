Jiakur Model Hospital still lacks doctors and equipment, Say Palasbari residents

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Despite being located close to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s constituency, Jalukbari, the Palasbari area continues to suffer from the lack of a well-equipped hospital. Local residents have long expressed their disappointment that essential healthcare facilities have not yet reached the expected standard.

Although various development works have been initiated in recent years, the absence of a modern hospital remains one of the most pressing concerns for the people of Palasbari and its adjoining areas. The residents say that in cases of medical emergencies, they are often compelled to travel long distances to Guwahati for treatment, which causes unnecessary hardship and delays in critical care.

“Palasbari is a fast-growing area with a rising population. It is disheartening that even after so many promises, we still do not have a full-fledged hospital with adequate doctors, modern equipment, and emergency services,” said a local resident of Palasbari.

Furthermore, while a hospital, the Jiakur Reserve Model Hospital, under Chhaygaon BPHC near Kukurmara in Kamrup district was inaugurated on July 20, 2023 by Health & Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta, with assurances of services like normal delivery, OPD, immunization, emergency care and future X-ray and C-section capabilities, the facility still reportedly lacks sufficient staff and the promised services have not yet been fully realized.

Local sources allege that doctors are often absent, particularly during night hours. Patients visiting the hospital late in the evening frequently find only a few nurses or attendants. This has left many residents questioning the purpose of inaugurating a model hospital that is yet to serve its intended function.

“During emergencies at night, we have no choice but to take our patients to Guwahati. It’s painful that even after a new hospital building was inaugurated, it is still not properly staffed or equipped,” said a local youth from Jiakur village.

People of the region have now urged the state government to take immediate steps to make the Jiakur Model Hospital fully operational with adequate doctors, nurses, and medical equipment. They have also demanded that a modern, well-equipped hospital be established in the Palasbari area, ensuring accessible and quality healthcare for all.

