Massive protest erupts against satellite township project in Barduar Bagan

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: A massive protest meeting was held at the Barduar Bagan Kalaghar Club under Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) of South Kamrup, demanding land rights and opposing the government's proposed satellite township project on Monday. The meeting was organized by the Barduar Bagan Land Patta Demand Committee.

The Assam Government had earlier proposed the construction of a satellite township under the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on land currently occupied by residents of the Borduar tea estate area. Local residents, many of whom claim to have been living in the area for generations, alleged that the government had initiated groundwork for eviction without addressing their long-pending demands for land pattas.

The recent government survey proposing the allotment of only 1 katha 5 lecha of land per family triggered sharp resentment, prompting villagers to mobilize for a large-scale protest.

Presiding over the meeting, the chief coordinator of the organization, Gobinda Rabha, said that the government's survey and allotment plan was unacceptable and did not reflect the reality of the settlement pattern in the area.

Senior Congress worker Umakanta Rabha, addressing the gathering, stated, "The British colonial government had leased land to the Borduar Tea Company for 99 years. The lease expired long ago. Our villages were not part of the plantation, but through manipulation, our land was merged into the tea estate. The present government came to power promising to protect Assamese land and identity, but now it is trying to hand over our land for the benefit of outsiders." He added that the people would give a fitting reply to the government if such moves continued.

Adivasi leader Aditya Nag said that residents of three revenue villages had long been struggling for permanent settlement rights. "But the government now wants to give only the tea garden workers 1 katha 5 lecha each under the line system. This is an attempt to weaken our movement. We are fighting for land pattas for everyone, irrespective of caste or community. If needed, we are ready to continue the agitation indefinitely," he said.

Another leader of the committee, Aditya Rabha, criticized the government's line system approach. He said, "The term line itself is disrespectful. We reject this allotment method. We will not allow the satellite township to be constructed at Borduar Bagan. The government should stop misleading people and immediately provide pattas to all genuine residents. Otherwise, we will ensure a strong response in the coming elections."

