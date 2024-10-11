Assam: World Mental Health Day celebrated in Kamrup district

A Correspondent

Boko: ASHADEEP, a mental health society, celebrated World Mental Health Day at their rehabilitation centre premises in Bamunigaon in Kamrup district on Wednesday. On this occasion, ASHADEEP organized an awareness meet with the theme, “It is time to prioritize Mental health in the workplace.”

Director of the ASHADEEP Dr. Anjana Goswami said, “We discussed how we take care of our mental health conditions while we are in our workplace and how to create a positive vibes on the mental health.”

During the awareness session, students and faculty from Rani Nursing Institute, villagers of the area, Medical Officers from Boko Hospital, Child Welfare Officer from Boko, Medical Officer from Bamunigaon Model Hospital Dr. Monoj Kumar Sharma and many others took part.

“We started ASHADEEP in the year of 1996 with the main objective of mental health. First we started a day rehabilitation centre for child with mental weakness and people with mental illness and their aftercare in Guwahati,” said Dr. Goswami.

“We started the ASHADEEP rehabilitation centre in Bamunigaon in the year of 2011. First we started for women and later both men and women’s mental health care. The Bamunigaon Rehabilitation centre has a total of 70 beds for men (40 beds) and women (30 beds),” said Dr. Goswami.

Dr. Goswami further said that about 1500 people suffering from mental illness have been brought here and about 1200 people have been sent back to their home after recovery. “We have sent them back to their home after recovery in all over India as well as in Bangladesh also.”

“We started a ‘shared home’ project for the first time after recovery, accommodation and income generation opportunities are provided for those who cannot go home for various reasons and they are now living healthy and independent lives,” added Dr. Anjana Goswami.

