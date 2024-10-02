Assam: Orang National Park Reopens, Expands to Create 180 km Wildlife Corridor with Kaziranga and Burhachapori

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: Continuing its glorious journey since 1915 in conservation of the one horned rhinos, Royal Bengal Tigers and other wild animals and making it a zero poaching protected area over the last nine years, Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONPTR) has been reopened for the visitors on Tuesday. Divisional Forest Officer and Field Director of ONPTR Pradipta Barua reopened its welcome gate for the visitors and the tourists in a small yet ceremonial function at the main entrance of the park at Silbori. Range Officer of the park Dibya Jyoti Deuri, media persons Hemanta Kumar Barua, Shrawan Kumar Jha, Lakkhi Nandan Kalita, Riki Das also attended the reopening function.

Mention may be made here that with the recent expansion of the area of ONPTR from the existing area of 78.82 sq km to 300 sq km, more riverine areas has been turned into green forest areas to create a 180 km long animal corridor connecting ONPTR with Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary in Sonitpur district and Kaziranga National Park. In the last census, a total of 128 numbers of one-horned rhinos were counted in the park while the Royal Bengal Tiger population has been estimated at 28 in numbers through camera trapping. Mention may be made here that with the recent official declaration made by the Governor of Assam and published by the Environment and Forest Department of Assam Government a total area of 200.32 sq km under Dhekiajuli and Thelamara Revenue Circle in Sonitpur district and under Dalgaon Revenue Circle in Darrang district has been included in the 2nd Addition of Orang National Park.

As per the declaration of the 2nd Addition of ONP, the eastern boundary has been extended up to the historic Gupteswar Temple at Singori in Sonitpur district, the southern boundary touched the parts of Morigaon and Nagaon district and the western boundary of the park has been extended to Shyampur Police Station in Darrang district while the Northern boundary will remain as same. This expansion of the park has been made as per sec 35 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Also Read: ADRE 2024: Goalpara Professor Busted In Illegitimate Fundraising

Also Watch: