Barpeta MLA Dipak Kumar Das seeks death penalty for hotel massacre accused

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: Four people were killed in the massacre that took place at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati. On Tuesday, Barpeta MLA Dipak Kumar Das visited the residence of the late Bilas Bharali's family in the town's Ichhapur Hati area to offer his support. It is noteworthy that MLA Dipak Kumar Das, who had been staying outside Assam for his daughter's medical treatment, arrived at the Bharali family home in Barpeta on Tuesday to pay his respects to the deceased and express his deep condolences to the bereaved family. Later, speaking to the media about the horrific incident, MLA Dipak Kumar Das cited the injured survivor, Satyendra Pathak, to describe how the Hotel Bilas Inn tragedy unfolded. Based on the statement of Satyendra Pathak-the driver of the late Bhudev Bharali (son of the late Bilas Bharali, a prominent family in the town)-the Barpeta MLA revealed several sensational facts to the press.

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