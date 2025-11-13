Orang police launch massive drive to demolish illegal liquor dens

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The Orang police have launched a vigorous campaign against the rampant sale and production of illicit country liquor in several parts of Orang and its adjoining areas under the 47 No. Mazbat Assembly Constituency.

Acting on credible inputs, police teams led by Officer-in-Charge Hirakjyoti Das and Sub-Inspector Surajit Hazarika carried out raids across Orang daily market, Orang tea garden, and Habigaon, successfully dismantling several illegal liquor outlets.

During the operation, the police seized and destroyed nearly 500 litres of locally-brewed liquor and raw ingredients used for distillation. The entire stock was disposed of on the spot as part of the drive to promote a healthy, crime-free environment in the tea garden and rural zones. OC Hirakjyoti Das, while speaking to reporters, affirmed that such drives would continue regularly as part of the police’s sustained effort to eliminate the illicit liquor trade. He added that in the previous week too, similar actions had led to the demolition of multiple illegal liquor dens across the Orang area.

