Orang police seize 29.33 kg of cannabis, arrest one in late-night raid

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a significant crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, Orang police seized 29 kg 330 grams of cannabis during a late-night operation on Wednesday. Acting on specific inputs, a police team raided Begenabari village under Orang police station around 8:30 pm and recovered a large quantity of cannabis concealed at the location.

The police arrested one alleged trafficker, a resident of Begenabari. He was taken into custody on the spot and produced before the court on Thursday afternoon, following which he was sent to Udalguri district jail. The meticulously planned operation was conducted under the leadership of Officer-in-Charge Hirakjyoti Das, assisted by SI Surajit Hazarika, ASI Abdul Rouf Mondal, Tamejuddin Ahmed, constables Janaison Changma and Kanjana Rabha and personnel of the 27th APBn including Lance Naik Mintu Das, Prafulla Basumatary, and Khemraj Khatiwada. DSP (HQ) Phulkon Hazarika (APS) and Rowta Circle Officer Utpal Sharma were also present at the site.

According to police sources, the seized contraband has an estimated inter-state market value of over Rs 1 lakh. A case has been registered under NDPS Act Section 20(b)(ii)(c) (Orang PS Case No. 88/2025), and further investigation is underway to trace the broader network behind the illegal supply chain.

