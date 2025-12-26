Udalguri: Krishna Kt Boro named chairman of Kalaigaon Municipal Board

A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: The newly-declared Kalaigaon Municipal Board in Udalguri district was constituted with 12 members by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) vide Memo No. BTC/UD-81/2025-26/7-A. Prominent social activist and political organizer Krishna Kt Boro was nominated as Chairman while Kamal Ali was nominated as a Vice-Chairman of the new Municipal Board of Kalaigaon along with other Ward Commissioners.

