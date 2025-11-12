Assam: Orang Primary Health Centre bids farewell to dedicated health worker

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a deeply emotional and dignified ceremony, the staff of Orang Block Primary Health Centre under Udalguri district bid farewell to one of its most dedicated and disciplined health workers, Manjula Basumatari, whose unwavering service of over three decades left an indelible mark on the institution and the community she served.

Joining the Orang Block PHC on March 25, 1992, as a Grade-IV health worker, Basumatari retired on October 31, 2025, after 33 years of continuous service. Her journey reflected a rare blend of honesty, commitment, and compassion. Though she was later promoted to the post of dresser, she humbly declined to assume the upgraded post, choosing instead to continue her duties with the same sincerity and devotion that defined her career.

Throughout her service, Basumatari was known not merely as a worker but as a pillar of reliability within the health centre. She assisted doctors and medical officers in all emergency and general care services with extraordinary skill and composure. Her precision as a dresser and her humane approach towards patients earned her immense respect among colleagues and the local public alike.

At her farewell function, held on November 10, tears flowed freely as colleagues, officials, and guests recalled her tireless service and motherly affection towards patients and co-workers. The function was chaired by former VCDC President Dibyajyoti Saikia and attended by senior medical officer Dr Khagen Nath, who also offered a soulful song in her honour. Health worker Dinesh Mahato too performed a touching number, filling the atmosphere with emotion and gratitude.

The staff of the centre presented Basumatari with a citation of honour along with traditional Assamese gifts of xorai, gamocha, aronai, japi, shawl, a symbolic walking stick, and books as tokens of respect and love. The event turned poignant as many among the hundred plus attendees were seen wiping their tears while bidding her farewell.

Lauding her long and exemplary service, several organizations including the Assam Press Correspondents' Union (APCU) Udalguri district committee, Udalguri District Journalists' Forum, Orang Journalists' Association, East Udalguri Press Club, Udalguri District Conscious Citizens' Forum, Development Organization, and the Central Adviser of Bodoland Journalists' Association, Naba Kumar Deka, extended heartfelt felicitation messages, describing her as 'a living example of dedication and humanity in public service.'

