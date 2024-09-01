Real Estate Regulatory Authority Assam Hosts Interactive Session on Real Estate Act Implementation at Tezpur Convention Centre

Tezpur: The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Assam in collaboration with Sonitpur district administration and the banks of Sonitpur & Biswanath districts had organized an interactive session on effective implementation of Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016 with promoters, bankers, association of allotees and other concerned stakeholders of both Sonitpur and Biswanath districts at the Tezpur convention centre. In his remarks, the chairperson of RERA, Assam and former Chief Secretary of the state Paban Kumar Barthakur enumerated the necessity of awareness regarding the provision of the Real Estate Act, 2016 for all parties involved, registration of real estate projects with RERA and the penalties if not complied, the duties of both builders and buyers along with duties and roles of all stakeholders including government bodies. He added how RERA is working on fostering a robust real estate ecosystem safeguarding the rights of all parties involved. Delivering the welcome address of the programme District Commissioner of Sonitpur Deba Kumar Mishra stated the need for a standardized, planned and systematic development of the real estate sector for proper and sustainable growth of towns.

Addressing the gathering, District Commissioner of Biswanath Dr. Neha Yadav mentioned that regularized real estate development is a step forward in effective administration of towns and vital to its growth and development. Various issues including planning permit, various necessary clearances such as environment clearance, emergency measures or safety, height restrictions etc. along with provision of filing complaints were discussed in today’s programme. The participants were urged to visit the RERA official website https://rera.assam.gov.in/ to know more about the various provisions and the prospective buyers too can view details regarding the project before buying.

In-depth presentations with regards to Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016 were given by secretary, RERA, Assam Mukta Nath Saikia and by Director, Town & Country Planning, Assam Deepak Bezbaruah respectively. Member, RERA, Assam Binod Kumar Chetri in his address clarified many doubts and misconception usually associated with the Act that RERA authorities typically encounter from both promoters and allottees.

Additional District Commissioner Twahir Alam, Deputy Director of Town and Country Planning, Tezpur Biren Swargiary, Chairperson of Tezpur Development Authority Biraj Nath, Executive Officers, Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons of Municipal Boards of both Sonitpur and Biswanth districts, Officials of Banks of Sonitpur and Biswanth districts, Real Estate Promoters or Builders, Residential Welfare Associations, prospective land owners, officials of DoHUA and other concerned officials of district administration and RERA, Assam were a part of today’s awareness programme.

