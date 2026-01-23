Assam: Orientation programme for newly appointed AEAs held in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The District Agriculture Office, Biswanath, organized a daylong orientation programme for newly-recruited Agriculture Extension Assistants (AEAs) on Thursday at the State Institute of Panchayati Raj and Development, Biswanath, in which 51 AEAs took part.

The programme aimed to familiarize the new AEAs with their roles, responsibilities, and various agricultural schemes and initiatives. Inaugurating the programme, Baneswar Bey, District Agriculture Officer, Biswanath, said that their engagement with agricultural schemes would empower farmers, boost productivity, and uplift rural economies. He urged them to absorb the knowledge shared in the orientation programme and apply these learnings in the agricultural fields making a tangible difference in the lives of the farming community.

The programme included detailed sessions on key schemes such as PM-KISAN, Paddy Procurement Scheme, Digital Crop Survey, formation and functions of FPO/FPC, NESNM, and Disaster Management.

