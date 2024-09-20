Assam: Orunodoi 3.0 launched across State

KOKRAJHAR: In a landmark move towards financial inclusion and social welfare, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday officially launched Orunodoi 3.0, marking the largest-ever expansion of the state’s flagship Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) initiative. With this latest version, the scheme now extends financial aid to 37,20,000 beneficiaries across Assam.

In Kokrajhar, BTC chief Pramod Boro, attended the virtual ceremonial launch of Orunodoi 3.0 at the Khasibari playground. Addressing the gathering, Boro expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Sarma for the launch of Orunodoi 3.0, calling it a major milestone in the state’s journey towards financial inclusion and empowering its citizens. He highlighted the collaborative efforts of the central government, state government, and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) administration, towards realizing the dream of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Speaking at the event, MLA Lawrence Islary emphasized the transformative impact of Orunodoi 3.0 and reiterated that all eligible individuals, including existing beneficiaries, must reapply to continue receiving benefits under this expanded version.

The programme was graced with the presence of key dignitaries including Kamatapur Autonomous Council CEM Jibesh Roy, MLA Lawrence Islary, BTC Nominated Member Madhav Ch. Chetry, Kokrajhar DC Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, ADC Wadiul Islam, BJP Kokrajhar President Kabita Basumatary, and other senior officials. People gathered in huge numbers to participate in the programme.

Orunodoi 3.0 represents a significant step in the state’s effort to deliver inclusive development and ensure equitable access to resources for all sections of society. The Government of Assam and BTR government remains committed towards providing sustained support for those in need, and driving progress and prosperity for every citizen of the state.

Dongkamukam: Along with the rest of the State, Orunudoi 3.0 was launched on Thursday by KAAC chief Dr Tuliram Ronghang at Dongkamukam for twin hills districts of Assam.

Under the scheme, a BPL category woman would receive monthly stipend of Rs 1250.00 from January next. He while attending as chief guest said that ration card holder is eligible for Orunodoi card.

He added that people with Orunodoi can also apply for an Ayushman Card, which provides access to medical care worth up to Rs. 5 lakhs.

He further informed about the sanctioning of 29000 PMAY(g) houses for the districts of KA & WKA.

He concluded by saying that Orunodoi 3.0 will not be distributed to APHLC supporters or any other party supporters, and that even if they obtain it illegally by hook or by crook, their rights would be revoked.

MP Amarsing Tisso also briefed the programme. DC West Karbi Anglong Sarangapani Sharma delivered the vote of thanks.

EM KAAC Mongolsing Timung, MAC KAAC Pawan Kumar Ray, ADC West K/A Prodip Kr Gupta and others were present.

Haflong: Government on Thursday launched the third edition of the flagship scheme Orunodoi 3.0 that aims to transform Assam’s largest DBT initiative. North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa attended the programme as the chief guest along with Minister for Power, Sports &Youth Welfare Nandita Gorlosa, NCHAC Chairman Mohit Hojai and host of Executive Members and Members of Autonomous Council. District Commissioner Simanta Kumar Das and Principal Secretary Thai Tsho Daulagupu were also present.

The programme was organized at Lal field in Haflong where live streaming of the centrally held programme at Guwahati launched by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was done. This scheme is designed to empower women from economically weaker sections by providing a monthly deposit of Rs 1,250 directly into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts on the 10th of each month.

CEM Debolal Gorlosa said, “The updated version of this scheme Orunodoi 3.0 has new criteria for the beneficiaries to fulfill, where Aadhaar card has been made mandatory. This scheme has seen the days light because of the foresightedness and efforts of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure that our mothers and sisters belonging to disadvantaged families can have financial security”. He further added that having a ration card is now mandatory to avail the Orunodoi benefits, and families with an annual income below Rs 4 lakh, and no government job, will qualify.

During her speech Assam Minister for Power, Sports & Youth Welfare spoke in details about the eligibility criteria for applying the scheme. She further explained the role of ration cards. She informed that Aadhaar will be linked to all ration cards through Orunodoi 3.0. New ration cards will be issued to widows, families with unmarried daughters above 45 years of age, divorced women, families with persons of the third gender, those with disabilities, and even grandmothers in government old-age homes will be eligible for the scheme.

The programme saw thousands of spectators including beneficiaries of previous versions of Orunodoi attend.

