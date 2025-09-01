Assam: Outrage after rape convict released early in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: In Sonitpur district’s Jahamari area under Borchala constituency, a case of early release of a rape convict has sparked widespread reaction.

In June 2021, a speech-and-hearing impaired young woman was raped by a local youth, Nipu Moni Das. Following his arrest with the support of the North Assam Divang Association and Thelamara police, the Tezpur court sentenced him to seven years’ imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

However, less than two years after the sentencing, the convict was released through legal provisions, leading to questions from various quarters.

Meanwhile, the victim has since become the mother of a child. Her parents have expressed concern over the convict’s early release, asking how justice can be ensured in such circumstances.

The North Assam Divang Association has reacted strongly, stating that the matter reflects the challenges faced by differently-abled victims in accessing justice. They have demanded a review of the case and appropriate legal measures to safeguard the victim’s rights.

