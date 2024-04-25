Bodoland People’s Front releases election manifesto for Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency

KOKRAJHAR: Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) on Tuesday released the election manifesto ensuring equal development of all communities living in BTC.

The BPF manifesto was released by its candidate for Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency and former Deputy Chief of BTC Kampa Borgoyari at an election campaign held at Gossainichina in Serfanguri area in the presence of president of Election Steering Committee Thaneswar Basumatary, secretary Maneswar Brahma, MLA Rabiram Narzary, MCLAs Moon Moon Brahma and Derhasat Basumatary and other leaders.

In the manifesto, the BPF ensured equal development to all people living within the BTC, ST status to six communities including Rajbongshis and Adivasis and solution of other pressing issues of different communities including the problem of ‘D’ voters. The manifesto also assured to bring development in communication, transportation, health, education and agriculture along with bringing improvement in various sectors.

In his speech, BPF candidate Kampa Borgoyari said the BPF will be the gainer both in Kokrajhar and Darrang-Udalguri constituencies as masses had come to support the BPF to protect the BTC from being brought down. He said the ruling coalition had miserably failed to deliver their promises to the people. He called upon all to cast their votes in favour of BPF.

