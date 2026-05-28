Dibrugarh: 2.25 kg suspected ganja recovered in Moran operation, two arrested

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a major crackdown against illegal narcotics, a team of Assam police attached to Moran police station in Dibrugarh District recovered 2.25 kilograms of suspected ganja during a special operation, carried out on the basis of credible intelligence inputs.

According to police sources, the operation was launched after receiving specific information regarding the movement of narcotic substances in the area. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the police team intercepted two suspected individuals and conducted a thorough search operation. During the initial search, the police recovered 1.029 kilograms of suspected ganja from their possession.

The two accused were immediately detained for questioning. During sustained interrogation, the suspects reportedly disclosed further information regarding the storage of additional contraband. Based on the revelations and subsequent follow-up action carried out by the police team, another 1.221 kilograms of suspected ganja were recovered.

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