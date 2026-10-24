Assam: Over 300 Women Join Dihanam Workshop to Revive Traditional Practices

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A special programme of a Dihanam workshop organised by Aradhana Mahila Samiti was held at the playground of Shyam Bhumi High School in VIP under Jalukbari LAC with the participation of over three hundred women on Friday.

The workshop, which began in July this year across Kamrup Metropolitan and Kamrup (R) districts, aims to familiarise women with the traditional practices, rules and techniques of Dihanam performance.

Social worker Ganga Choudhury from VIP attended the programme as the chief guest.

The programme is part of preparations for a special Dihanam presentation scheduled to be held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati in January 2027 in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.