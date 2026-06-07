Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) plants 10,000 saplings on World Environment Day

GUWAHATI: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Frontier Headquarters Guwahati (Assam), celebrated World Environment Day 2026 at its headquarters campus and all subordinate units. On this occasion, a special programme was organized to promote the ambitious tree plantation campaign themed “Inspired by Nature, for Climate, for Our Future.” The event was led by Sudhir Verma, Inspector General, Frontier Guwahati, and witnessed the participation of senior officers, personnel, their family members, Sandiksha family members and children. Addressing the gathering, the Inspector General encouraged everyone to contribute towards environmental conservation and emphasized the importance of working for the protection of nature every day, , stated a press release.

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