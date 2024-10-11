Raijor Dal Holds Press Meet at Demow on Haryana Assembly Election 2024 Results

A Correspondent

DEMOW: The Raijor Dal organized a press meet at Demow Press Club on Wednesday regarding their party’s reaction to the result of the Haryana Assembly Election 2024. Addressing the media in the press meet organized at Demow Press Club, Kabindra Chetia Phukan, working president of Raijor Dal said that excessive self-confidence and ego are the main reasons Congress lost in Haryana. According to him, the Assam Congress leadership should take note of what the BJP’s current alternative is, not just the Congress, and that they should also learn from the results of the most recent Lok Sabha, Haryana Assembly, and 2021 Assembly Elections. He claimed that when Akhil Gogoi was unwell, the political figure in power went to find out how he was doing, but Gaurav Gogoi never asked. In the press meet Dipak Konwar, organizational secretary of Raijor Dal, central committee, Keshab Gogoi, secretary of Khowang constituency of Raijor Dal, and Mrinal Ranjan Gogoi, working president of Demow constituency committee of Raijor Dal were present.

Also Read: Sivasagar DC Aayush Garg inspects road construction projects under Public Works Department (Roads)

Also Watch: