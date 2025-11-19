PM-KISAN 21st Installment Reaches 73,865 Farmers in Hailakandi

Hailakandi: Farmers in Hailakandi received a welcome boost today as the 21st installment of the Pradhan Mantri-Kisan Samman Nidhi was released to beneficiaries across the district. A total of 73,865 farmers had ₹2,000 deposited directly into their bank accounts under the latest transfer.
To mark the occasion, the Agriculture Department organized an awareness meeting at SIPRD in Boyalipar. Farmers from nearby areas attended the programme, where officials spoke about different government schemes aimed at improving cultivation, lowering input costs and supporting small farmers. District Agriculture Officer Manaj Kumar Baishya was present, along with other staff members, to guide the participants and answer their queries.
The Prime Minister’s address was streamed live during the event. He spoke about the government’s continuing effort to support farmers through direct financial assistance and by expanding access to modern farming methods. Farmers at the venue watched the programme and later shared their feedback with officials.
Many of them said the installment had reached their accounts on time and would be useful for the ongoing Rabi season. They added that even a small amount helps when expenses for seeds, fertilizers, and other essentials keep rising. Abdul Malik Laskar, a farmer from Boyalipar, said the assistance would help him buy fertilizers and prepare his field in the coming days. “It always comes at the right time for us,” he said.
Officials at the meeting encouraged farmers to stay informed about new schemes, training programmes and subsidies available through the Agriculture Department. They also urged them to contact field officers whenever they need advice or technical support.
With thousands of farmers receiving the latest installment in one day, the PM-KISAN scheme continues to be a dependable source of support for rural families in Hailakandi, especially during key cultivation periods.