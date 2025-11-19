PM-KISAN 21st Installment Reaches 73,865 Farmers in Hailakandi

Hailakandi: Farmers in Hailakandi received a welcome boost today as the 21st installment of the Pradhan Mantri-Kisan Samman Nidhi was released to beneficiaries across the district. A total of 73,865 farmers had ₹2,000 deposited directly into their bank accounts under the latest transfer.

To mark the occasion, the Agriculture Department organized an awareness meeting at SIPRD in Boyalipar. Farmers from nearby areas attended the programme, where officials spoke about different government schemes aimed at improving cultivation, lowering input costs and supporting small farmers. District Agriculture Officer Manaj Kumar Baishya was present, along with other staff members, to guide the participants and answer their queries.

The Prime Minister’s address was streamed live during the event. He spoke about the government’s continuing effort to support farmers through direct financial assistance and by expanding access to modern farming methods. Farmers at the venue watched the programme and later shared their feedback with officials.