Assam: Over 700 youngsters of BTC join UPPL in Kokrajhar town

KOKRAJHAR: As the Lok Sabha election is coming near, over 700 youngsters of Kokrajhar, Chirang and Baksa districts joined the UPPL led by Pramod Boro on Friday in a joining programme held in the premises of office of the youth wing, UPPL, Habrubari in Kokrajhar town.

The president of the UPPL and CEM of BTC Pramod Boro along with MLA Lawrence Islary and leader of women’s wing, UPPL Pratibha Brahma welcomed and felicitated the youngsters of various communities with party scarf and traditional Aronai. Some of the youths who joined the UPPL were first time voters.

In his speech, the president of the UPPL Pramod Boro said many youngsters of BTC area were coming forward to work with the UPPL. He said earlier, the BPF did not take the youngsters all along when they were in power which proved that they did not want to create leaders from the new generation. He said, “We are looking for generating new leaders for which our party is giving opportunity to them as someone will become ruler, civil servant, scientist, engineer, doctors etc.,” he said adding that many youngsters intended to work with UPPL to transform the region in diverse fields. He also said the youths should participate in conservation of natural resources, exploring human resources in culture, sports, literature, agriculture and in entrepreneurs.

Boro said the opposition party BPF had been targeting the UPPL with baseless allegations that it has failed to deliver the commitments to people. He said establishment of peace in BTC was the first commitment of the UPPL and after coming to power, peace has prevailed. Secondly, the UPPL assured security to lives and properties. He said earlier people of other places feared to come to Kokrajhar due to lack of security, women could not move freely, youths had fear in mind for security reason as the region witnessed killings, domination, violence and ethnic clashes during previous government but despite this fact, the BPF could not control the situation and failed to give security to people. He also said journalists were also not spared during previous regime and many journalists were killed due to exposing their wrong doings. He said the UPPL never failed as alleged by the opposition but the commitments are being translated into reality.

