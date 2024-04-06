Tezpur University set to receive six new departments

Tezpur: In coinciding with the completion of one year of Vice Chancellor Prof Shambhu Nath Singh’s leadership, the University is expected to embark on an exciting journey of expansion with the establishment of six new departments.

The six new Departments are-Economics, Psychology, Political Science, Geography, Performing Arts and Vocational Studies and Skill Development.

“It has been observed that Tezpur University has been offering programmes which are primarily focussed on Science & Engineering. In order to promote interdisciplinary and become a multidisciplinary university, TU needed to have departments that can offer programmes in Humanities and Social Sciences as well,” Prof Singh, who completed one year on April 4, said. Each department will offer specialized programmes designed to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and practical experience necessary to excel in their respective fields.

“The University has received 240 acres of additional land in contiguous to the existing campus of Tezpur University from the State government. Once, it will be allotted to us, we shall be able to expand our campus to accommodate these new departments,” Prof Singh informed.

The University has launched 7 new academic programmes, from the upcoming academic session 2024-25. The programmes are Bachelor of Design (B. Des.), Bachelor in Chinese, M Tech in Electrical Engineering, M.Tech in Data Sciences, MA in Women Studies, Master of Education (M. Ed.) and Ph.D. in Law. During Prof Singh’s one year tenure, the University had signed MoUs with Bodoland Territorial Council and IIT-Guwahati to fulfil regional aspirations. Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma chair is in the final stage for implementation and establishment of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika chair is under process. Reflecting on his first year in office, the Vice Chancellor expressed his gratitude to the entire Tezpur University community for their unwavering support and dedication.

