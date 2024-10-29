Assam: Parents Sell Off Newborn Baby For Rs. 30,000 In Silapathar

DHEMAJI: Shocking reports surfaced of an infant trafficking incident on Tuesday in Silapathar, Dhemaji, Assam, where a newborn was allegedly sold for Rs. 30,000.
Allegations suggest that the infant's parents first staged their newborn's death before selling it to Pegu Saharia, a Silapathar resident, for Rs 30 thousand.
According to an investigation, pediatrician Dr. Chandjit Doley initially took the toddler born at Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh to his residence for medical treatment. However, it turned out that a couple from Nilakh, Dhemaji, had secretly sold the baby for Rs 30,000 to a resident of Silapathar.
In an attempt to conceal the sale, the infant’s biological parents informed the CWC that their child had died.
The Dhemaji Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has submitted illegal transaction complaints to the Silapathar Police Station, along with details of the transaction. The CWC Chairperson, after finding out about the incident, filed a formal complaint, demanding a thorough investigation.
Police said that an investigation regarding the incident is being carried out.
