Your kindness Continues to Feed Those You Touched Long Beyond Death: Jatin Bora On Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: As the state continues to reel in grief as actor Jatin Bora penned a deeply emotional note remembering his dear friend, the late singer Zubeen Garg. His words reflect the immense void that one of the most loved figures of the Assamese music and film world has left.
Recently, Jatin Bora's shared tribute was not merely a mourning message but a heartfelt recollection of a man who had lived his life for others. He wrote, “As I travelled towards Nagaon, from Guwahati, I am reminded of your presence and legacy. Despite your absence from Zubeen Kshetra, many people have found sustenance in the small stalls and shops that stand as a tribute to your memory. Zubeen, you are incredibly powerful. Your kindness nurtured countless hearts during your life, and your energy continues to feed those you touched long beyond death.”
Even after his death, the region surrounding Zubeen's final resting place has become a source of emotion and gratitude.
Beyond the professional bonding, what truly moved Bora was Zubeen's unwavering devotion to humanity. His assistance towards the struggling artists, arranging treatment for the sick, or silently aiding disadvantaged families without ever seeking praise for such efforts. Locals remember how the late musician would go to roadside tea stalls or small shops and pay for people's meals without revealing his identity.
Jatin Bora's tribute evokes not only friendship but also deep admiration for a man who gave more than he ever received. His note reminds the people of Assam that Zubeen Garg's legacy is not just his unforgettable songs or his cinematic brilliance; it is his selfless humanity.
Subsequently, amidst the mourning, Bora's words keep on echoing in every heart. His music and the rhythm of his kindness still play on. Even in death, Zubeen Garg continues to feed the hungry, inspire the broken, and live on through the love he spread so freely.