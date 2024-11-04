Assam: Patient’s life allegedly put at risk in a private laboratory in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A shocking incident has emerged from a private laboratory in Sivasagar town, where Sanjeevani Diagnostics is allegedly providing inaccurate medical reports. The incident has sparked outrage among members of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and concerned citizens, who are demanding accountability from the diagnostic centre.

According to the allegations, on October 22, a resident of Namti area in Sivasagar district, Sarumai Bora, underwent medical tests at Sanjeevani Diagnostics located at HCB Road, including tests for blood sugar, kidney, and liver function. Upon reviewing the results, Bora’s doctor advised immediate advanced treatment in Dibrugarh, citing serious health concerns with her blood sugar, kidney, and liver.

Following this, her son, alarmed by the results, took her to Dibrugarh five days later for advanced testing and care. However, a surprising discrepancy emerged when she was tested again at a laboratory in Dibrugarh. Contrary to the alarming report from Sivasagar, the new tests in Dibrugarh indicated no major health complications, and Bora was subsequently discharged in stable condition.

This discrepancy in reports led Bora’s son and AASU members to confront Sanjeevani Diagnostics’ management, seeking an explanation.

In response, the management of Sanjeevani Diagnostics claimed that the tests were not conducted locally; instead, blood samples were collected and sent to an external lab, Agilus, which they allege is responsible for generating the reports. The Sanjeevani Diagnostics authorities stated they have informed Agilus about the situation, deflecting responsibility onto the external lab.

AASU leaders have urged the health department and district administration authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. They emphasized that no negligence compromising patient safety will be tolerated and issued a stern warning to the diagnostic center. The incident has caused significant concern among the public, with many now questioning the reliability of medical diagnostic services in the region.

