Assam Medical College Hosts 33rd Annual NERC IAPM Conference, NERCON 2024

DIBRUGARH: The Department of Pathology at Assam Medical College (AMC), Dibrugarh, and the Greater Dibrugarh Practicing Pathologists Forum jointly hosted and organized the 33rd annual conference of the North East Regional Chapter of the Indian Association of Pathologists and Microbiologists (NERC IAPM), NERCON 2024, recently.

The annual conference was held at Dr. John Berry White Auditorium and Oil Lecture Hall Complex, this marked the return of NERCON to AMC, Dibrugarh, after a 12-year interval, with the previous conference hosted there in 2012.

This year’s conference theme, “From Morphology to Artificial Intelligence: Reshaping the Future of Pathology,” highlighted cutting-edge advancements in the field.

The organizing committee was led by Dr. Mrinal Kumar Baruah as organizing President, Dr. Pranita Medhi as organizing chairperson, Dr. Adity Sharma as organizing vice president, Dr. Bedanta Bhuyan as organizing secretary, Dr. Mondita Borgohain as secretary of NERC IAPM and chairman of the Scientific Committee, and Prof. Sanjeeb Kakati, Principal and Chief Superintendent of AMC, Dibrugarh, served as patron.

Prof. Jiten Hazarika, Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, honoured the event as chief guest at the inaugural function.

NERCON 2024 featured a comprehensive programme, beginning with ten pre-conference workshops on key pathology topics held across AMC and IMA House, Dibrugarh.

The conference included a postgraduate quiz, free paper sessions, and poster presentations. Highlights of the scientific program on October 26 included Dr. B.D. Baruah Oration by Dr. Sumeet Gujral, Professor of Pathology at Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, who presented on “Exploring the Latest Developments in WHO Classification of Hematolymphoid Neoplasms.” Renowned experts, including Dr. Anita Mahadevan from NIMHANS, Bengaluru; Dr. Ashim Das, former Professor at PGI Chandigarh; Dr. Jayaram Iyengar of Anand Diagnostic Laboratory, Bengaluru; Dr. Sahil Saraf of QRITIVE, Singapore; Dr. Sunil Pasricha of Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, New Delhi; Dr. Dhruba Kumar Bhattacharyya from Tezpur University; Dr. Hardik J. Pandya from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; Dr. Rimlee Dutta from AIIMS, New Delhi; Dr. Ranjan Agrawal, Professor at RMRI, Bareilly & Secretary, IAPM; and Dr. Praveen Sharma from PGI Chandigarh delivered lectures. The programme also included a Clinico-Pathology conference and a panel discussion on “With the Advancement of Full Automation, Robotics, and AI, What Will Be the Role of Pathologists by 2050?” The three-day event was attended by a record number of delegates from across Northeast India, eight states including Sikkim.

