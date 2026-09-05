Assam: SBI starts planting 45,000 trees in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts

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KOKRAJHAR: State Bank of India, in collaboration with 135 INF BN (TA) Eco Task Force, Assam, launched a special plantation drive involving 45,000 saplings, which will be spread out in the districts of Kokrajhar and Chirang under BTC. The plantation drive was formally launched on Friday under the leadership of Major NP Singh of 135 INF BN (TA) ECO Assam, in the presence of SBI representatives Probin Chandra Roy, Dy Branch Manager, and Janak Basumatary, Chief Associate, at Mwsa Hwgdao, Jiaguri, under the Chakrashila Wildlife Sanctuary.

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