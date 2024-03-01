Assam: People who were deprived of ration cards stage protest in Dibrugarh district

DIBRUGARH: Hundreds of people under the banner of CPI(M-L), Dibrugarh district unit on Thursday staged a demonstration in front of Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner’s office after they were deprived of ration under NFSA.

“There are many poor families who are deprived of getting subsidized food items. In Tingkong and Lohowal Legislative Assembly of Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency there are many families who were deprived of ration cards. In total nine villages of Tingkong and Lahowal there are more than 200 people who were deprived of ration cards,” said Bitupon Bokulia, CPI(M-L) secretary, Dibrugarh district.

He said, “The BJP government have announced that those who have an annual income of less than 4 lakh will get the benefits of ration cards but it seems that many poor people who have a monthly income of less than Rs 3000 are also deprived of ration cards.”

“The BJP government in Assam under Himanta Biswa Sarma have recently said that over 42 lakh beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) have been provided free ration cards by the government in January but in reality many people were deprived of it. The government is busy in publicity but the ground reality is different,” the release stated.

Bolen Saikia, CPI(M-L), central committee member said, “We have seen that under one fair price shop, a total of 150 people were deprived of ration cards. The people have submitted their Aadhaar cards but still they are not getting subsidized food items. Due to Aadhaar card mismatch many of them were deprived of getting ration cards.” The CPI(M-L) have submitted a memorandum to Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner and said that every poor people should get ration card.

